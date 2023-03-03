Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lawson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Lawson Price Performance

LWSOF stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Lawson has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

