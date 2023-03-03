LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Richard Preece Sells 30,201 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,318.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
LegalZoom.com Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of LZ stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
