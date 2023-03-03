LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Richard Preece Sells 30,201 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,318.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of LZ stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

About LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

