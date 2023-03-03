LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Insider Shrisha Radhakrishna Sells 23,329 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 4.4 %

LZ opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 624,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About LegalZoom.com

Several research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

