Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.43.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.