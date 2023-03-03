Liquity USD Market Cap Hits $230.51 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $230.51 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 229,978,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

