Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.41

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.41 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 51.87 ($0.63). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 51.34 ($0.62), with a volume of 180,590,362 shares trading hands.

LLOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.22 ($0.79).

The company has a market cap of £34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,751.06). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

