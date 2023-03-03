Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Lundin Mining to a sell rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

