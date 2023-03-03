Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 7.1 %
OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $5.25 on Monday. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.
About Lynas Rare Earths
