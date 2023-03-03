Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 7.1 %

OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $5.25 on Monday. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.