Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Marqeta by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $800,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

