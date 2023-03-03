Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -288.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

