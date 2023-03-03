Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.08 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.