Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.08 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.07.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

