NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.
NanoViricides Company Profile
