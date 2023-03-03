NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

