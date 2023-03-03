National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$68.77 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.19 and a one year high of C$94.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

