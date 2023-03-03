National Bank of Canada’s (NA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.95.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA opened at C$101.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.81. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 35.59%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5579151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total transaction of C$949,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,088.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

