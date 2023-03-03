National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) CFO Kevin R. Karas Sells 2,437 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $110,907.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $350,563.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NRC opened at $45.40 on Friday. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in National Research by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Research by 4,323.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 952,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

