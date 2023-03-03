Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
NHS opened at $8.26 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $12.20.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
