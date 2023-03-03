Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NHS opened at $8.26 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.