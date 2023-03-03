New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,800 shares of company stock worth $858,186 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

