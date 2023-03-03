Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,618 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,166,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

