OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.71.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $86,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,242.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,924,000 after buying an additional 2,051,290 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.