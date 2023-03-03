Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CRO Sells $95,081.04 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OLO Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About OLO

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

