Oppenheimer Boosts Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $14.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 13,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,537.01. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 314,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,721.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at $964,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,647 shares of company stock valued at $907,576 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,616 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

