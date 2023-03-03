Oppenheimer Comments on Compugen Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Compugen in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

CGEN opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 880,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,012,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

