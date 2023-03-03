Oppenheimer Weighs in on Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $473.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 337,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 272,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.29%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

