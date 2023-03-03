Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$18.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -152.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$18.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$77,049.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,352,670.54. Insiders have sold 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

