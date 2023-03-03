Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $111,650.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,490.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Martin Vazquez sold 19,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 1,931 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $47,039.16.

On Friday, January 27th, Martin Vazquez sold 4,674 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $130,498.08.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00.

Outset Medical Stock Down 3.5 %

OM opened at $21.81 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 92,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

