Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) President Sells $386,063.49 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PARR opened at $29.15 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
