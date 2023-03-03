Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) President Sells $386,063.49 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $29.15 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

About Par Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after acquiring an additional 273,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Par Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 524,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 133,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

