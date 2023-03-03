Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

FNA stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.58. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $30,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,679,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,017,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,998,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $237,977,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,240,903 shares of company stock valued at $38,500,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

