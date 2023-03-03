Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYGGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.12. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

