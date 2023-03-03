Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.12. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

