Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 0.92. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $85,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

