Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.90 Per Share

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PSON stock opened at GBX 924.46 ($11.16) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 923.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 919.66. The firm has a market cap of £6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,562.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 591 ($7.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.14).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 978 ($11.80).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

