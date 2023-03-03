Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.43) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,191.44 ($14.38).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 996.40 ($12.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 998.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 912.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,430.50 ($17.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 26.50 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 3,513.51%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.