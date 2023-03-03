Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of XP Power to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($29.32) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday.
XPP opened at GBX 2,265 ($27.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44. The company has a market cap of £446.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,690.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. XP Power has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,082.70 ($49.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,368.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,062.04.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
