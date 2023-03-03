Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of XP Power to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($29.32) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday.

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power Stock Performance

XPP opened at GBX 2,265 ($27.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44. The company has a market cap of £446.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,690.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. XP Power has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,082.70 ($49.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,368.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,062.04.

XP Power Increases Dividend

About XP Power

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,014.93%.

(Get Rating)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.