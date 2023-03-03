Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.71.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.5 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.07. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$41.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$670,801.56. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

