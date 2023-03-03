Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted to Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.11.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $209.80 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $190.99 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

