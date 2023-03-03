Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $266.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $286.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.11.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $209.80 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $190.99 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,447,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 203,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 188,450 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.