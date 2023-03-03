Piper Sandler Cuts ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target to $3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
Shares of ASLN stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
