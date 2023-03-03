Piper Sandler Cuts ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target to $3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

