Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Short Interest Up 80.9% in February

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPDB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

Featured Articles

