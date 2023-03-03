PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

