Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday.

Puma Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €56.38 ($59.98) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Puma has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €82.12 ($87.36).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

