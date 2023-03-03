Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of PUM stock opened at €56.38 ($59.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of €60.86 and a 200 day moving average of €55.88. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €82.12 ($87.36).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

