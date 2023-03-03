PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

OTC PZCUY opened at C$4.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.08. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of C$4.33 and a 1 year high of C$5.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 216 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

