Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.