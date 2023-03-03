Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Lowered by William Blair

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.01 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 152,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,047,000 after acquiring an additional 932,144 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Ross Stores by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 270,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

