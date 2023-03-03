Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

NYSE ANF opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

