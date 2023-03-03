Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Piper Sandler downgraded Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

About Green Thumb Industries

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

