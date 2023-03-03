Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Cut by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NYSE:ANF opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,202 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 933,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

