QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Sells $74,519.85 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QCR Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $53.08 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QCR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in QCR by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QCR by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in QCR by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 97,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,892 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

