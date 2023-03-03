Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th.

Qualitas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualitas news, insider Andrew Schwartz 2,016,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. 54.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

