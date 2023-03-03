Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,845,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287,064 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $1,508,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR opened at $160.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

