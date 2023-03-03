Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to C$37.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Quebecor Price Performance

QBCRF opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

